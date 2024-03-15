Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.