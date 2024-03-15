Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $59.54 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

