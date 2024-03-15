Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 228.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 715,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

