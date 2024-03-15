Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 540,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 30,772 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

