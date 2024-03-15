Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,694 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

