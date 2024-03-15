Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 807 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $63.37 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

