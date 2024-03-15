Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 902 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

