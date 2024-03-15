Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

