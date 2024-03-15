Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.73 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

