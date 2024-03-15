Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

