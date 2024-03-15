Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stake Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $94,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. FMR LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,831,000 after buying an additional 181,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $793,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,902,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE RRX opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.48.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

