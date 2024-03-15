Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caterpillar Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.27 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

NYSE CAT opened at $341.92 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $346.84. The stock has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

