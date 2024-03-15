Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Core Scientific, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Core Scientific Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of CORZ opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

