Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share.
IKNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Ikena Oncology Price Performance
Shares of IKNA opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 2.8% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the third quarter worth $116,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
