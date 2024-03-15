Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.79 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.