Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.19

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.19 and traded as high as C$43.77. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.33, with a volume of 42,455 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RCH. CIBC lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.0116225 EPS for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total value of C$131,198.70. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Featured Stories

