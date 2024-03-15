Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.19

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.19 and traded as high as C$43.77. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.33, with a volume of 42,455 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on RCH. CIBC lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.4 %
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.0116225 EPS for the current year.
Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total value of C$131,198.70. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Richelieu Hardware
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.