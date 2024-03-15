Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 2,125.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 74.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rogers by 118.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,205,000 after buying an additional 198,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rogers by 22.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $118.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.59. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $173.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

