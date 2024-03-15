Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Purchases $511,680.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

