Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $425.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.04 and its 200 day moving average is $367.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $259.21 and a fifty-two week high of $427.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

