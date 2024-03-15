Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 620.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $146.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.