Roth Capital Downgrades FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Neutral

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FTC Solar by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 277,626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

