Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $82,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.