Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 72,300 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,191.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $324,704.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $316,200.96.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Samsara by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Samsara by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

