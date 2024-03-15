Savoie Capital LLC Invests $5.88 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,000. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Savoie Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 86,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1,988.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 194,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.92 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.56 and a 200 day moving average of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

