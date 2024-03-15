Savoie Capital LLC Invests $8.42 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,660 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,000. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $425.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $259.21 and a twelve month high of $427.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.04 and a 200 day moving average of $367.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

