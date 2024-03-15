Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $288,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $85.76 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

