Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.20. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s FY2026 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of HIBB opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after buying an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hibbett by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hibbett by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Hibbett by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

