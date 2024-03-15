SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after buying an additional 475,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 299.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 358,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

