SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, RTT News reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.