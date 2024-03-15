SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, RTT News reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of S stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne
In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
S has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
