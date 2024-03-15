Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Drops By 56.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 747,300 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,063,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VGLT opened at $58.24 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

