Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Drops By 49.5%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the February 14th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEV opened at $0.78 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $35.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Vicinity Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vicinity Motor by 142.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

