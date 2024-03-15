Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 29,223 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,223 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.