Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $378,394.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,799,585 over the last 90 days. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

