Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) CEO Sells $477,691.41 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $477,691.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,919.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SKWD opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.48. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 323,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 544.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 387,208 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 400,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKWD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

