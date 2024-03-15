S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.25.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $423.47 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $325.91 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.53 and its 200-day moving average is $408.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

