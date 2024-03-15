SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 161,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 203,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.