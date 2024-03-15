Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.7% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.92 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.40. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

