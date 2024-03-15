SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,418 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,136,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

