Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.36

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.36 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 93.78 ($1.20). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 93.10 ($1.19), with a volume of 760,246 shares trading hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.99. The company has a market cap of £365.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.00.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

