Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,456,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 298,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,396,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,456,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.