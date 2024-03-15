Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras Sells 12,226 Shares

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,892.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Sylvamo by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Sylvamo by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

