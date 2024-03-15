Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

