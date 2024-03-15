Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TGT opened at $164.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

