Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.77

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.77 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 82.90 ($1.06). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 79.80 ($1.02), with a volume of 1,134,731 shares.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £484.06 million, a PE ratio of 886.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 30 June 2023 comprised 97 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £868.7 million.

