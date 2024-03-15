Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 57.96%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $8.95 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $909.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.