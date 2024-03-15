Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,138 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -14.65%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

