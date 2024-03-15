The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.56. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 10,255 shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

