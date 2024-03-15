The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 14th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

VRAR stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a negative net margin of 215.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

