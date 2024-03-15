The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Holdings Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $102,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average is $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

