The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,692 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,439,069 shares of company stock valued at $133,451,301 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $29.83 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

